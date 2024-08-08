More than 10 Olympians with ties to New Mexico compete in Paris

New Mexico ties have been tight inside the Stade de France stadium during the Olympic Games.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – New Mexico ties have been tight inside the Stade de France stadium during the Olympic Games.

New Mexico junior college track star Tapiwanashe Makarawu made a name for himself in the men’s 200-meter race, qualifying for the final Thursday.

Josh Kerr didn’t run for the U.S. but called New Mexico home for years while running for the Lobos. The former NCAA and world champion won silver earlier this week in the 1500 meters.

Former UNM track star Weini Kelati qualified for the Paris Olympics. She’s on to the finals in the 10,000 meters set for Friday.

On the field side of track and field, Highland High School alum Anicka Newell competed in pole vault for Canada, but jumped short in the qualifying round.

Los Alamos native Chase Jackson competed in women’s shot put, but threw short during the qualification round Thursday morning.

Outside the stadium, former UNM distance runners Fiona O’Keeffe and Calli Thackery are competing in the women’s marathon starting this weekend.

Albuquerque native Mariah Duran finished 22nd in the women’s street skateboard competition earlier in the games.

On the green, former UNM teammates Victor Perez and Gavin Green both competed in men’s golf. Perez for France and Green for Malaysia.

Northern New Mexico got some representation with New Mexico Highlands wide receiver, Kevon Williams, as the captain of the U.S. men’s rugby team. That team finished in seventh place.