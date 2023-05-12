Mother faces judge after setting up murder of daughter’s boyfriend

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – An Albuquerque mother faced a judge Thursday afternoon after letting her son take the fall for a deadly shooting that happened back in March 2022.

Investigators said Elizabeth Ortiz-Chavez set up a fight between her son, Angelo Baldonado, and her daughter’s boyfriend, Josue Ruiz, when Ruiz was fatally shot.

A judge was supposed to decide if Chavez would remain behind bars until her trial but ultimately gave her defense more time to put together a case – after finding out she was assigned an attorney thirty minutes before the hearing.

The original crime took place on March 4, 2022, near 5th and Gold when investigators arrived on the scene of a deadly shooting. At the time, police said Baldonado was the one who shot Ruiz.

Fast forward to May 2, 2023, when investigators searched Chavez’s older son Gilbert’s Facebook messages. They found out that it was their mom that pulled the trigger, and his younger brother was taking the blame.

Chavez was arrested after visiting her son, Baldonado, in juvenile detention on one count of first-degree murder.

The case gets more disturbing. When investigators searched her phone, they found thousands of “sexually explicit images” of children. She is also being charged with sexual exploitation.

The judge has reset her pretrial detention hearing to Thursday, May 18, at 10 a.m.