Mother refuses to appear in court after death of infant

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Albuquerque police are investigating the death of a five-month-old baby. The baby’s mother is facing charges, and refused to appear in court Saturday.

On Friday, police were called to a home in northeast Albuquerque near Eubank and Constitution for an unresponsive child.

When police got there, the mother – 31-year-old Christina Bennett – was holding the baby and allegedly refused to give the child to first responders so they could try and save it.

We have not heard what led to the baby’s death.

According to police, Bennett had a felony warrant out for her arrest, and has a long history with mostly drug charges.