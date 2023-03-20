Mother speaks out after assault of 13-year-old daughter

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – After a horrific attack on her daughter last week, the mother of a 13-year-old girl brutally beaten by a group of people is speaking out.

For safety reasons, we will not being naming the mother or daughter in this story.

“It’s disgusting that these kids are even out there doing things like this,” said the mother.

Last week, Albuquerque police said a 13-year-old girl and her friend snuck out to a house party where they got separated. Police say people took the young girl to a park and attacked her.

Video of the attack shows people beating, kicking, and aggressively ripping the girl’s clothes off.

Police arrested a 13 and 14-year-old girl so far, but the there’s a possibility of more teens being charged.

“They are charged with aggravated battery and kidnapping both of them,” said Gilbert Gallegos, APD director of communications.

After the attack at a park, the mom says someone in the community greatly helped her daughter.

“She was screaming for help, she banged on an innocent bystander’s door, realized he was outside,” the mother said.

And this bystander helped bring her daughter to safety during the night.

“Her father and I would like to thank him for bringing our daughter home because if he wasn’t there he would, she wouldn’t be with us. He gave her his shirt off his back, his shoes off his feet, took his dad’s keys to the truck and drove her back to the friends.”

Seeing her afterwards in those conditions is a memory no mother wants to have.

“It’s something I will never come back from, my daughter just walking in and seeing how beat up she was, how traumatized she was. She just kept screaming and screaming for her friend ‘Where’s my friend? Is she okay? Is she dead?’ She didn’t know what was going on.”

Her mother also told KOB 4 more than a beating happened to her daughter on this horrifying night.

Lauren: “You had to take your daughter to get a SANE interview because she said she was raped?“

Mother: “Yes. So when I showed up to the house, all she could tell me was ‘Where’s my friend? Is she safe? Is she alive? Mom, they touched me in so many wrong places. I’m sorry that they did that to me mom. I’m sorry. I’m sorry.'”

During a SANE interview, a special exam is performed after someone is sexually assaulted to collect evidence.

While the investigation continues the mother just wants the people who did this to her daughter behind bars.

“They’re gonna do it again if they don’t put them away.”

This case is still under investigation. If you have any information, call APD at 505-242-COPS (2677).

