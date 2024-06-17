Multiple agencies respond to brush fire north of Bernalillo

SANDOVAL COUNTY, N.M. — The chief of Sandoval County Fire and Rescue says several agencies responding with them to a brush fire north of Bernalillo.

The fire is in Llanito. Sandoval County fire crews are on scene with help from the Town of Bernalillo, Corrales and Cochiti Lake Fire Departments. The New Mexico Forestry Service is also responding.

Sandoval County Fire Chief Eric Masterson says some structures were affected but not burned. The fire is likely to move into denser vegetation which cause “significant smoke.”

No further details are available at this time. We will keep you posted on KOB.com and KOB 4 Eyewitness News as we learn more.