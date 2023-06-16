Multiple agencies respond to Corrales barn fire
CORRALES, N.M. — At least four departments are battling a fire in Corrales.
The flames and smoke are visible from areas in Rio Rancho and Albuquerque.
The Sandoval County deputy fire chief said it’s a barn fire that spread along Applewood Road.
Crews are trying to protect other properties because they’re worried about it spreading.
No injuries have been reported at this time.
Another photo of the #Corrales fire along Applewood Road https://t.co/A1dGBpnFqr pic.twitter.com/Z6YcxYTwKC— Tessa Mentus (@TessaMentus) June 16, 2023