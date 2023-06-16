Multiple agencies respond to Corrales barn fire

CORRALES, N.M. — At least four departments are battling a fire in Corrales.

The flames and smoke are visible from areas in Rio Rancho and Albuquerque.

The Sandoval County deputy fire chief said it’s a barn fire that spread along Applewood Road.

Crews are trying to protect other properties because they’re worried about it spreading.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

This is a developing story. Stay with KOB 4 Eyewitness News and KOB.com for updates.