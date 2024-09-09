Navy Week kicks off Monday in Albuquerque

A Navy brass band stopped by the studio for a live performance to kick off Navy Week in Albuquerque.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — This week, the U.S. Navy is bringing sailors from across the nation to Albuquerque for a week-long celebration in the community.

Navy Week is September 9-15 with events planned at local nonprofits and community organizations. They will participate in in-person demonstrations, performances, engagements and more.

First up was a trip to our studio for a live interview and brass band performance. Check it out in the video above.