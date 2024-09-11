NCAA correspondent recognizes The Pit as a top-10 college basketball arena

The Lobo men's basketball team has been making noise the last couple of years and the venue where it all comes from is getting recognized nationally.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — One of the most popular venues in New Mexico challenges rival teams and lifts up our Lobos – and now it’s getting national recognition.

The Pit is loud, unique and typically a packed house, especially with how good the Lobos have been lately, especially the men’s basketball team has been doing.

Now, leading up to the 2024 season, NCAA college basketball correspondent Andy Katz ranked The Pit as one of the top 10 college basketball arenas.

But don’t take it from him. Take it from the fans who shared what they thought about this:

“Anyone who’s been there knows… yeah it’s really electric!”

“The way people show up and show out and packing The Pit is one of my favorite things to do…”

“It’s always been a fun time and loud… mile high and louder than hell!”

