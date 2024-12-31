Neighbors fed up with Jack and Jill Park in SE Albuquerque

Tawana Santiago has lived by Jack and Jill Park in southeast Albuquerque for almost a decade, and she's seen it change a lot.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Tawana Santiago has lived by Jack and Jill Park in southeast Albuquerque for almost a decade, and she’s seen it change a lot.

“Well, there was some extra rides over there, but the homeless and the junkies, they would just burn it, you know,” said Santiago.

She says over the years, homeless camps, crime and drugs have taken over.

“The park itself is horrible, and you’d see drug needles they had. The city had put in a canister where you can stick your drug needles into. But they weren’t using that, you know, they just pretty much took over the park,” Santiago said.

Santiago says the problem goes back years.

This summer, KOB 4 spoke to neighbors about these camps overwhelming the park. City crews cleaned them up about a week later, but the park has been closed since the end of July.

“I totally agree. I was happy when they did. I have a grandson, he’s six now, and I refuse to take him to this park. It’s steps away, and it’s been like this for five years,” said Santiago.

A spokesperson for the Parks and Rec Department says it was closed for grass rehab, graffiti removal, and playground wood chip replacement. Adding, some of the damage was from the homeless camps. Now, the city is waiting for the grass to fully rehab.

Santiago and her brother, Chester Smith, disagree on how to handle issues with homeless people camping at the park.

Smith is more sympathetic, he’s lived on the street before and knows how hard it is to get back on your feet.

“I just got tired of it. My 49 birthday was – I’m 63 now – I stopped everything. I went and seeked out some help. I had, like housing and everything, already, but I still had other issues. So I had a place, and I could have kept my place, but I wasn’t dealing with my addiction issues,” said Smith.

For Santiago, the damage is done.

“I am moving. I’m going back to New York because I’ve had enough of this place,” said Santiago.

There’s still no word on when the park could reopen.

MORE: