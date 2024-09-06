Neighbors step up to help teen with vandalized skeleton family

Amaya Quiroz has always been a big fan of Halloween. But this skeleton family in her front yard is more than just your typical seasonal decoration.

RIO RANCHO, N.M. – Amaya Quiroz has always been a big fan of Halloween. But this skeleton family in her front yard is more than just your typical seasonal decoration.

“This is my grandma, this is my grandpa, this is me and my brother Jeremiah. This is Ellie, my sister,” said Quiroz.

It represents her own family, down to their four dogs.

“This is my dog ‘Teddy’ it’s not a dog, but he’s like a dinosaur because he chews up everything,” Quiroz said.

They’re having a picnic now, but they’ve dressed up for every holiday and season for the past eight years thanks to Quiroz.

“She cried, she said I don’t wanna put our skeleton family away,” said Toni Martinez, Quiroz’s grandmother.

So her grandma made her a deal when she was only 5 years old.

“She said that we can keep them up if I decorate them every month for every holiday, so that’s what we’ve been doing,” said Quiroz.

Easter, Christmas, Fourth of July, Saint Patty’s Day, the skeleton family is ready to party.

“We did Titanic with her on the door and Jack reaching out for her, I liked that one. And in COVID, we did a COVID test, that one was cool,” Quiroz said.

They’ve become a staple in their Rio Rancho neighborhood.

“People stop every time we’re putting them up, we get cars that stop and scream at us ‘We love your skeletons'” said Martinez.

Those neighbors have been missing them for the past month. Quiroz took a break after someone vandalized her summer display.

“We came home and the skeletons were thrown all over the yard. Some of them were almost to the street,” said Quiroz.

Quiroz and her sister made a video showing the damage, and their neighbors stepped up.

“People have been donating skeletons and money and gift cards. They leave us little notes on the mailbox and on the door,” said Martinez.

More than $100 in cash and gift cards can go a long way for skeleton accessories.

“I hope they’re excited to see them back up because I miss putting them up. Yeah, it’s part of our house now,” Quiroz said.

Quiroz lives with regional pain syndrome after she landed wrong doing a flip on the trampoline. She damaged her nerve endings in her chest and back, but her grandma says that doesn’t get her down.

“She’s always in pain, but you don’t know it, she just goes about her day and does everything she can to be happy and healthy,” said Martinez.

Like putting her skeleton family back on full display.

“I can’t wait to put them up for Halloween,” said Quiroz.