Nella Domenici launches 2024 US Senate bid

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Nella Domenici, the daughter of the longest-tenured U.S. Senator in New Mexico history, is launching her own Senate bid in 2024.

Domenici filed paperwork Tuesday with the Federal Election Commission, formally beginning her “Nella for Senate” campaign.

She will run as a Republican, joining Manny Gonzales and Benjamin Luna in the interparty battle to see who will challenge incumbent Democrat U.S. Sen. Martin Heinrich.

Jerry Rose and Cameron Chick also filed with the FEC to challenge Heinrich.

Nella Domenici is the daughter of former Republican U.S. Sen. Pete Domenici, who served six terms in the Senate from 1973-2009.

Last February, IT company Cognizant named her to their board of directors. She previously served as CFO of Bridgewater Associates, the world’s largest hedge fund.

Domenici holds a bachelor’s degree in English literature and a juris doctorate from Georgetown University, as well as an MBA from Harvard Business School as a Baker Scholar.