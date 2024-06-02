New APS superintendent prepares to take over school district

Summer has arrived for a majority of Albuquerque Public Schools students, but the real work is about to begin for the district's new superintendent.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Summer has arrived for a majority of Albuquerque Public Schools students, but the real work is about to begin for the district’s new superintendent.

Current APS Superintendent Scott Elder is leaving at the end of this month, and Gabriella Durán Blakey will take over July 1. She’s already been touring schools, getting feedback about how APS can improve.

Teachers and families want to see better teacher recruitment and retention, and more communication and mental support.

Durán Blakey plans to launch a listening and learning tour after she takes over. The new superintendent also plans to be at the “School’s Out Night” at the New Mexico United game next Saturday. All APS staff and families are invited and can get discounted tickets.

A portion of the proceeds from the game will go to the APS Foundation for school and classroom grants.