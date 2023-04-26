New charges filed against BCSO deputy impersonator

BERNALILLO COUNTY, N.M. – New charges were filed against Rico TreShon Dukes after he claimed to be a Bernalillo County Sheriff’s deputy on Tinder.

There are more counts of impersonating an officer and a charge for bringing a gun to a local high school.

Law enforcement officers arrested 26-year-old Rico TreShon Dukes after setting up a meeting with him. Dukes thought he was meeting a Bernalillo County employee he had matched with on Tinder.

Dukes’ Tinder profile is under his middle name — TreShon.

Deputies said he was impersonating a BCSO deputy on the app, and posted several photos of himself in uniform with a badge and a photo of a marked BCSO patrol vehicle – claiming it was his.

A criminal complaint said the county employee recognized Dukes was not a deputy, and alerted the sheriff’s office.

On Tinder, they gave Dukes a real deputy’s number and set up the meeting that ended in his arrest.

However, the story doesn’t end there. As Duke’s story spread online, more people came forward with stories.

Two other women told authorities that Dukes had worn a uniform in local businesses.

A Volcano Vista teacher also told deputies that Dukes visited the school on April 19 – and Dukes even posted about it on social media.

Deputies released a screenshot of a Facebook post with photos showing Dukes at the school, with old teachers. He’s clearly wearing a uniform and has a gun on his hip.

𝗧𝗶𝗻𝗱𝗲𝗿 𝗜𝗺𝗽𝗼𝘀𝘁𝗲𝗿 𝗥𝗲-𝗔𝗿𝗿𝗲𝘀𝘁𝗲𝗱 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝗙𝗲𝗹𝗼𝗻𝘆 𝗟𝗲𝘃𝗲𝗹 𝗖𝗵𝗮𝗿𝗴𝗲𝘀

Rico Dukes (26) was rebooked into MDC for unlawful carrying of a deadly weapon on school premises, unauthorized wearing of a uniform/badge (x3), impersonating a public official (x3). pic.twitter.com/9yXUvP19mh — BCSO (Sheriff) NM (@BCSONM) April 26, 2023

In March, District Attorney Sam Bregman promised to prosecute anyone who illegally brought a gun onto a school campus.

“Don’t even think about bringing a gun on school grounds in Bernalillo County. You will be arrested and charged as a felon,” said Bregman.

A viewer sent KOB 4 a copy of a letter sent out by Volcano Vista Principal Melissa Sedillo. It also confirms Dukes visited the school with a gun.

Sedillo wrote Dukes did not threaten any staff or student, and that school staff “are doing everything we can to keep students and staff safe.”

Dukes is set to make his first appearance on new charges Thursday.