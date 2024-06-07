New developments in ‘Rust’ case as Baldwin trial nears

Hannah Gutierrez-Reed is listed as a possible witness for the defense.

SANTA FE, N.M. — There are new developments in the “Rust” case involving Alec Baldwin who faces an involuntary manslaughter charge.

Baldwin is accused of involuntary manslaughter in the on-set shooting death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. It happened in October 2021 near Santa Fe.

Earlier this year, a jury convicted armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed of involuntary manslaughter. Now, prosecutors want her to testify against Baldwin.

The caveat is she is already listed as a defense witness.

It will be up to a judge to agree on if she can be a prosecution witness. The trial for Baldwin will tentatively begin July 11.

Meanwhile, members of the Hutchins family also filed wrongful death lawsuits against Baldwin and multiple production companies. Among the companies is PDQ Arm and Prop in Albuquerque.

The new lawsuit filed in New Mexico is nearly identical to one that was filed in California but then dropped.

In a statement, lawyers for the family say the lack of Hollywood connections among the New Mexico film crew was evidence of “Rust” producers trying to save money, which put lives at risk.