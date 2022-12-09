New evidence sheds light on fatal UNM shooting

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A 77-page report, including pictures and text messages, about last month’s shooting at UNM sheds light on the extent of the investigation.

A Snapchat message, a Lyft receipt, a bloody tablet, and a gun all help tell the bigger story.

First, a Snapchat message Peake sent UNM student Mya Hill, known as Honey, said “Hurry up pls.”

17-year-old Hill later admitted to police how she played a role in getting Peake to campus that night.

“We was texting like I said, and then the boys found out, or Brandon, Brandon found out that I was texting him and whatever, this, that, and the third, and Brandon wanted to set him up,” she told police.

Hill is referencing Brandon Travis, who Mike Peake allegedly shot and killed after getting ambushed by Travis and two other UNM freshmen.

“All I saw was Brandon walk up to him with a gun pointed to his face and Michael did this, that’s the last thing I seen,” she said.

The Lyft receipt in the new report proves a driver dropped someone off in the parking lot in front of Coronado Hall around 2 a.m.

The bloody tablet also appears to be the same one Peake dropped in the parking lot after the shooting. It’s the same one police officers secured after chasing the Aggies’ team bus down I-25.

“We have zero tolerance for the kind of behavior that led to this tragedy.”

The new report dropped the same day NMSU’s Board of Regents spoke publicly about the shooting for the first time, during their first meeting since it happened. The chair of the board clearly stated guns are now allowed on campus or university trips.

She said this behavior undermines a sense of safety, and unfairly calls the entire campus’ values into question.

Four Aggie players, including Mike Peake, did not play in Wednesday night’s basketball game. Peake is suspended indefinitely, and a spokesperson had no comment on whether the other three would play in their next game Sunday in Pennsylvania.