NMSU Board of Regents addresses deadly UNM shooting

LAS CRUCES, N.M. — The New Mexico State University Board of Regents met for the first time since the shooting on UNM’s campus last month.



The NMSU board had been staying pretty quiet after police said NMSU basketball player Mike Peake shot and killed UNM student Brandon Travis.

Thursday, the board has broken their silence.

Athletic Director Mario Moccia was present only to introduce a new staff member to the athletic department.

However, he nor the board addressed any current staff members, specifically NMSU men’s basketball coach Greg Heiar or assistant coach Dominique Taylor.



KOB recently reported on details that came out in a police report sharing their roles following the shooting – including coach Taylor having the gun used at their hotel.

The board said they’re standing with the University of New Mexico.

“First, let me express our condolences to the family of Brandon Travis, and everyone who has been impacted by these tragic events. The loss of this young person’s life is a tragedy, no matter the circumstances. While our two universities are rivals, in athletic competitions, we are also members of a tight-knit higher education community in New Mexico,” NMSU Board of Regents Chair Ammu Devasthali.

The board was very clear it does not condone the actions that led up to the shooting, the fight between NMSU and UNM students at a football game, or anyone’s actions during and after the shooting.

“We know the overwhelming majority of our students and those in our university community follow the rules. But when even one person violates those rules, it can cast a shadow over the entire university. It undermines our sense of safety, and it unfairly calls into question the character and values of everyone associated with this university,” said Devasthali.

The only other thing the board said about the shooting during this hours-long meeting was that they hope to learn from this incident and get back to values that are more aligned with university standards.