New food hall coming to uptown Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – A new era is quickly approaching in Uptown Albuquerque. Construction is well underway on a brand-new food hall near Coronado Center.

It’s going in on the bottom floor of the Park Square Towers near Ruth Chris Steakhouse.

It’s from the same team behind Sawmill Market in Old Town Albuquerque.

KOB 4 got an inside look Friday and learned developers have a lot in store for the new space.

“We are coming into the closing of the project, and we will open March 1 of 25,” said Jackie Moss Apodaca, vice president of the Heritage Real Estate Company.

Apodaca says the Park Square Market project was delayed by the pandemic, but construction is just about 80% complete, bringing a version of the popular Sawmill Market to a new part of town.

“This is more of an upscale urban audience. In these two towers, we have over 800 employees who need somewhere to eat, breakfast, lunch and dinner. Along with, we’re building a fitness center, a medical spa and an onsite concierge doctor. So we really want to provide them everything that they’re going to need while on property,” said Apodaca.

The new food hall will be split between the bottom floors of the north and south towers, with a renovated plaza in between them.

Apodaca says there’s also plans for a wine tasting room and jazz club, promising a unique experience for a younger crowd.

“If you’ve gone to other cities, like Madrid, New York, and they have amazing food halls, and so there’s no reason why we can’t have one in Albuquerque,” Apodaca said.

Park Square Market isn’t the only big thing coming to Uptown Albuquerque. Construction is also underway on the Winrock redevelopment across the street, also promising new spaces for younger crowds.

“As far as we’re concerned, Park Square has always been this beautiful, seven acre place that just needed a little bit of love and attention to get it back to the, you know, excellent high-end place that it once was,” Apodaca said.

New opportunities inside some older buildings.

“Albuquerque hasn’t seen anything like this, and I’m really proud of how it’s turning out,” said Apodaca.