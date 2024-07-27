New leadership flies into Kirtland Air Force Base

The 58th Special Operations Wing at Kirtland has a new wing commander. The wing specializes in training and evaluating all new special ops aircrews across several different aircraft.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The 58th Special Operations Wing at Kirtland has a new wing commander. The wing specializes in training and evaluating all new special ops aircrews across several different aircraft.

The new wing commander says elevating the real-world training people get here is one of his priorities.

“It’s definitely a neat opportunity. In some ways, I don’t know if it’s fully dawned on me yet,” said Col. Jason Allen, a 58th Special Operations Wing commander.

Allen is still taking in what his new role at Kirtland Air Force Base means to him. He’s the new 58th Special Operations Wing commander. That means he’s in charge of the MC-130’s and several other aircraft in the wing.

The job also comes with a big move, something he and wife have chosen to take head on.

“We’ve chosen to make it an exciting opportunity to experience different things and learn and grow from it. Not to look at areas as a ‘Oh no, we’re going here, or we’re on the other side of the world, away from family. But use as an opportunity to explore,” said Allen.

Allen and his family moved here from Biloxi, Mississippi.

His new wing’s main objective is to train special operations air crews on MC-130’s, Ospreys and many more.

Staff Sgt. Nicholas Sternberg is an evaluator at Kirtland. He says teaching is one of the most rewarding parts of the job.

“It’s actually pretty cool sometimes. So I’ve had student road masters that have come through here who have never been on an airplane before. And part of our role, there’s always a building block approach to building up these students,” said Sternberg.

Modernizing and updating training is a main focus for Allen. He says, even though he may only be here for a few years, it’s about laying down a solid foundation for the future.

“Choosing those that I can actually make a change in the time that I can either make it or start instilling that change,” Allen said.

Allen says the 58th is based on mutual trust and solid teamwork, things that transcend rank.

“I think it would be a foolish, you know, leader, to not listen to some of those. So I’m very receptive, and I think that’s a strength that this wing has for some very neat, innovative things,” said Allen.

Allen is no stranger to New Mexico, he lived here during high school and graduated from New Mexico State University.

He says he’s looking forward to enjoying the Rio Grande Rivalry again. Above all, he’s excited about sharing more about what the wing does with the community around Kirtland.