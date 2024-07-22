New Mexicans react to Biden’s presidential race exit

A lot of New Mexicans feel undecided about the upcoming election. Many also believe it was the right move for president Joe Biden to drop out of the race.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – A lot of New Mexicans feel undecided about the upcoming election. Many also believe it was the right move for President Joe Biden to drop out of the race.

KOB 4 went out into the community to see how New Mexicans feel about the upcoming election. All of the community members we spoke to agreed it was time for Biden to step out of the race.

“I expected that to happen. But like I said, I who’s running even? Kamala? I mean, who’s running her? She’s not, as far as I’m concerned, smart enough. You’ve seen her in her debates. She’s just, who’s running the country?” said Dolores, Kaehr, an Albuquerque resident. “I hope it turns, you know, towards a Republican and towards President Trump. As you can see, we want to make space great again and America great again.”

On the other hand, there are many undecided voters or voters who feel their only option is Harris because they don’t like Trump.

“The lesser of two evils? I don’t know. It is what it is, you know? Good luck to all of us,” said Tim Holland, another Albuquerque resident.

