New Mexicans to Prevent Gun Violence, BCSO partner for gun buyback event

The event is this Saturday in Albuquerque.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — New Mexicans to Prevent Gun Violence and the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office are partnering for a gun buyback event this weekend.

The event is from 9 a.m. to Noon this Saturday in the La Mesa Presbyterian Church parking lot. It is a safe surrender event and no information is retained on the person turning in the guns. You can turn in as many guns as you’d like but they must be in working condition and unloaded.

If you go, stay in your vehicle and keep your gun in the trunk of your vehicle. Then, NMPGV will provide participants cash in exchange for each gun turned in. The cash is from NMPGV, not from BCSO. Here is how much each gun is worth:

$250 – Assault weapon

$200 – Semi-automatic handgun or semi-automatic rifle

$100 – Long guns, revolvers, pistols

NMPGV will also provide free gunlocks.

Once the surrender happens and the cash is given, BCSO personnel will assist with a National Crime Information Center inquiry on the guns to ensure they aren’t stolen. If it’s determined to be stolen, authorities will enter the firearm as evidence and they will reach out to the rightful owner to get their property.

Miranda Viscoli stopped by to talk about the event in the video above.