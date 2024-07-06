New Mexico all-girl flag football team heading to NFL Flag Championship game

One of New Mexico's first all-girl flag football teams will be traveling to Ohio to represent the Denver Broncos in a national championship game.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — One of New Mexico’s first all-girl flag football teams is practicing for a big game later this month. The team is called Twisted Sister and they’re traveling to Ohio in a few weeks to represent the Denver Broncos in a national championship game.

“I wish I had this kind of stuff when I was younger because I would have definitely played in it,” Tia Martinez said.

Tia is the team’s coach along with her husband, James, who has already built a popular league for boys.

“This past spring season was probably one of the biggest flag football seasons in New Mexico history for just within our league, because we had 80 teams,” James said.

One of James’ co-ed teams traveled to Washington, D.C. last summer to represent the Denver Broncos in the NFL’s Flag Championship game, but now it’s time for the girls to flex their skills.

The eight-girl squad is traveling to the NFL Hall of Fame in Ohio to compete in the championship which begins on July 18.

“Us having this opportunity to go out of state is really big for us,” said Adrianna Orozco, a quarterback for the team.

But the team needs some help to get there.

“We just go the bid about three weeks ago, so we’re really in a time crunch, a time crunch to fundraise,” James said.

They are working to raise $10,000 for the trip and hopefully rack up some sponsorships from local businesses, just like last year’s co-ed team got.

“We’re just as good as them,” said Adalyn Huizar, another quarterback for the team. “We prove them wrong every single time.”

And the girls know it’s not just about them.

“If we’re able to do this, we can make other girls’ dreams happen if they want to play football too,” said Vivianna Cadena, another team member.

The team’s GoFundMe page is here. To register for the fall season in New Mexico, click here.