New Mexico attorney reprimanded while representing Backstreet Grill in Old Town

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The state Supreme Court has come down hard on local attorney, Ana Garner, who has been censured.

This all stems from a legal response she filed during the pandemic which included name calling, cursing, and insults.

“I wanted it to be shocking,” Garner told KOB 4 in 2021.

KOB 4 spoke with Garner back in 2021 when she represented the now-former Backstreet Grill in Old Town.

The restaurant refused to comply with the governor’s public health emergency on COVID-19 by staying open. That’s when the state’s Environment Department ordered a temporary restraining order.

Garner countered with a legal response to the courts.

“As the judge said, I think that I insulted every branch of government,” said Garner.

The court filing included personal jabs at the state, going so far as to compare the mandate enforcement to Nazi Germany.

“Yes, I liberally used a couple of swear words,” Garner said.

Garner did file a withdrawal of her response where she apologized, but it was too late. A public censure filed Monday reveals the attorney violated at least 11 rules of professional conduct.

One of which states that the attorney “failed to provide competent representation” and “used means that have no substantial purpose other than to embarrass, delay or burden a third person.”

The censure also shows Garner violated rules when she sent a separate letter to Sandia National Laboratory human resources while she represented employees who challenged their COVID-19 workplace policies.

KOB 4 reached out to Garner multiple times but did not get a response.

