Brandon Richards: New Mexico braces for another winter storm

Meteorologist Brandon Richards has the latest forecast on the storm systems hitting New Mexico.

NEW MEXICO — Just as we get done with one winter storm, we’re going to be dealing with another one very soon in New Mexico.

Early indications show places like Las Vegas, Raton, Roy, Red River, Santa Rosa and Clovis could all get snow through Saturday afternoon to start the storm.

Then, Saturday night, a strong, cold weather system is expected to move into northwestern New Mexico. That will move eastward through Sunday and Monday.

Widespread heavy snow is possible in the northern mountains and northeastern New Mexico. There is a good chance that strong winds could cause blowing snow and blizzard conditions. That chance is heightened Monday in the northeastern part of the state.

The storm will leave us with the coldest temperatures of the season so far. Some places may see dangerous wind chills as well.

The exact precipitation totals are still unknown. However, the National Weather Service is advising northern and central New Mexico could see hazardous to dangerous travel conditions.

STORM WATCH: