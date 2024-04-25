New Mexico braces for critical fire weather expected Thursday
The weather will be changing as we get toward Thursday and Friday.
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The weather will be changing as we get toward Thursday and Friday – wind is on the way. The stronger winds and low humidity will create widespread critical fire weather.
Meteorologist Brandon Richards breaks down the latest in the video above.
