New Mexico college opens ‘Hub’ for local produce

The San Juan College's Harvest Food Hub and Kitchen provides locally grown produce for purchase, kitchen classes, and resources for farmers.

FARMINGTON, N.M. — San Juan College recently opened the Harvest Food Hub and Kitchen for the season to offer people locally-grown produce and other resources.

The program started in 2020 and has grown since then. Officials say it’s all thanks to the help of the local Economic Development Association and growers in the Four Corners.

“We have lettuce and radishes from an amazing farm in Blanco called Gathings Gardens. We have lamb right now from a farmer in Aztec. And we have some of the most famous Zia Taqueria chips here,” said Jacqueline Montoya, the kitchen manager at Harvest Food Hub and Kitchen.

The Harvest Food Hub will be open Wednesday through Saturday this summer. You will have to plan ahead and check the hours. They may vary with construction ongoing on a new kitchen.

“We want to have that commercial kitchen space where people can come in to legally make those products in an FDA-approved area,” Montoya said.

They take cash and credit card. If you’re a student with “Sunbucks,” you can also use your EBT cards at the Harvest Food Hub.

“It’s automatically 50% off thanks to the double-up program in the state,” Montoya said.

Click here to learn more about Harvest Food Hub and Kitchen.