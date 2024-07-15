New Mexico delegation responds to assassination attempt on former President Trump

Details affecting local, regional and national news events of the day are provided by the Eyewitness News 4 Team, as well as updates on weather and traffic.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M – You could say the shots fired at that Pennsylvania rally were heard across the country, and around the globe.

KOB 4 met up with our congressional delegation in New Mexico Monday. We wanted to know what they believe needs to happen now as we head towards the election.

“Yeah, really horrible weekend,” said Sen. Martin Heinrich.

“I think it’s absolutely abhorrent,” said Rep. Melanie Stansbury.

While touting the expansion of a home-grown technology company, they also addressed the attempted assassination of former President Trump, and political violence in America.

“The violence that we’ve seen in day-to-day lives and in our politics, I mean, it’s so ugly, it’s wrong, it’s horrible,” said Sen. Ben Ray Lujan.

The members of our congressional delegation condemned the violence against the former president.

“I am so grateful that President Trump is OK,” Stansbury said.

The shooting claimed the life of a former fire chief, and left two others hurt.

“And my heart goes out to the families of the victims and certainly to the former president,” said Heinrich.

The message from our congressional delegation following the shooting echoes messages given by both President Biden, and former President Trump.

“Now is the time for us to realize that no matter what are political differences, when we rise above those and treat each other with respect, this is a country that leads the world,” Heinrich said.

“I certainly hope that all of us all across America can just take a moment to step back, cool the temperature. It’s OK to be engaged in politics, it’s OK to be, even in a situation where you can disagree but don’t resort to violence,” said Lujan.

“And I think the messages that you heard here today about lowering the temperature, about focusing on policy, are where we need to focus over the coming weeks and months until the election,” said Stansbury. “So it has to happen. American democracy depends on it.