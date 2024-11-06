New Mexico Democratic candidates optimistic on Election Day

There's a big push to get out the vote in the final hours of Election Day.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – There’s a big push to get out the vote in the final hours of Election Day. The incumbents for New Mexico’s United States congressional seats, all Democrats, are hoping to get reelected Tuesday night.

Many of those candidates KOB 4 talked to say there’s a lot riding on what happens tonight. They are handling that pressure in a few different ways.

Incumbent Sen. Martin Heinrich says he is taking it easy today, relaxing, clearing his head in preparation for tonight.

Others are hitting the ground running. Incumbent United States Rep. Melanie Stansbury was out rallying voters Tuesday morning.

We caught up with her working the phones at Democratic headquarters. She was pushing everyone to get out to get to the polls before closing time.

She says she’s feeling anxious but optimistic.

“This is for democracy, this is for the future of our communities. This is to protect our fundamental freedoms and rights and this is about the future of the United States and New Mexico,” said Rep. Melanie Stansbury.

Stansbury, Heinrich, and U.S. Rep. Teresa Leger Fernandez say democracy is on the ballot this year. They’re feeling good about how things are looking so far in New Mexico, pointing to polling data showing registered Democrats out voting Republicans so far. But we know a lot can change.

Heinrich says his race is a must win, hoping to get elected for a third term. He says with that type of seniority, he’s able to do a lot more for New Mexicans.

“If you value results, then vote for me. I’m an engineer, I’m a problem solver, I really enjoy working on complex issues and solving problems. So it’s results versus rhetoric,” said Heinrich.

Three of our four congressional candidates will gather at Isleta Casino Tuesday.