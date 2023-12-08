New Mexico film industry resumes production following strikes

Production studios in New Mexico are coming back to life, even though many projects lost steam during the strikes.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Production studios in New Mexico are coming back to life, even though many projects lost steam during the strikes.

KOB 4 spoke with Talia Pura, the board president of the New Mexico chapter of SAG-AFTRA. She has spent years in the film and TV industry as an actor and in many other roles.

“We are all thrilled to get back to work,” Pura said.

The work stoppage affected thousands in the state. Many people had to get other jobs, and some applied for unemployment benefits.

“There’s also the SAG-AFTRA Foundation that was really helpful to people who were in dire straits,” Pura said.

Some projects are back underway, but those in the industry say they believe activity will be back in full force in January. Even then, it won’t be at full health until the middle of next year.

“It is really going to be moving fast and it’s going to be furious, we’re going to have a lot of action on the ground,” Pura said.

She praised the agreement with the production companies, which includes higher pay.

But 1 in 5 union members who voted on the deal voted no. Many believed the protections against artificial intelligence should have been stronger.

“There would be those people who would like AI to go away and just say, ‘The union ought to have stayed strong and we should get rid of AI, we should not allow AI to be a part of the industry at all,’ but that’s just not realistic,” Pura said. “The best we can do is talk about it and set up some guardrails, and I feel that this contract really does that.

No one will have their image captured for AI unless they agree to it. If they do — its use is limited, and they still get paid the same.

“I feel like there is a lot of positivity surrounding this new contract among the members in New Mexico,” Pura said.