New Mexico firefighters leave to help battle California fires

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A group of 25 New Mexico firefighters left Thursday morning to head to California to help battle a series of major fires in the Los Angeles area.

The firefighters are from Bernalillo, San Juan and Los Alamos counties. In particular, firefighters from Albuquerque and Santa Fe are going to the Golden State to help battle the fires. They will also be taking fire engines with them.

The California fires have killed five people, destroyed homes, forced thousands of people to evacuate and left hundreds of thousands of others without power.