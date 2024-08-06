New Mexico firefighters now helping fight fires in Oregon

From Ruidoso to Oregon are 80 firefighters from the Land of Enchantment.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — New Mexico wildland firefighters are now in Oregon to help fight numerous wildfires raging across that state.

80 New Mexico firefighters will complete a 14-day assignment to help the Oregon Department of Forestry. They will be accompanied by six wildland fire engines to support them as well.

The leader of the New Mexico Forestry Division says she’s grateful to be in a position to offer support. She also said they’re returning the favor. When the Ruidoso fires were burning, wildfire crews traveled from Oregon to help.

Over the last month, 126 fires have burned 1.2 million acres in Oregon.