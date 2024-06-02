New Mexico foster care children enjoy free fishing day 

Tingley Beach was full of families celebrating the connection between fishing and foster care in New Mexico Saturday.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Tingley Beach was full of families celebrating the connection between fishing and foster care in New Mexico Saturday.

The New Mexico Child First Network helped pass a bill last year allowing free fishing for all children in foster care, foster families, and other youth who have aged out of the system.

They started this event last year in celebration of the passage of that bill. Every child and family at the event got free poles and bait. Game and Fish representatives were there to guide them.

Organizers say beyond the fun of getting outside, this event is a good opportunity for foster families to network with each other and know they’re not alone.

“Being a foster parent is such incredible work, and it’s desperately needed in New Mexico. And a day where we can just thank them and recognize them and just have fun is so important,” said Teresa Casados, a CYFD cabinet secretary.

“Outdoor equity for kids who’ve experienced trauma, getting outside is just a great way to enjoy that,” said Maralyn Beck, founder and executive director of New Mexico Child First Network.

That bill gives the same group free access to state parks and museums. Leaders pointed out Saturday there is still a huge need for foster parents in our state.

If you’re interested, you can contact CYFD for more information.