New Mexico gas prices slightly cheaper compared to this time last year

When you think of the Fourth of July, you picture fire works and hot dogs. But don't forget to picture some traffic and high gas prices, too.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – When you think of the Fourth of July, you picture fire works and hot dogs. But don’t forget to picture some traffic and high gas prices, too.

KOB 4 checked in with some surprised drivers at gas pumps before they hit the road this holiday weekend.

“I think it’s a bit over blown. Prices go up prices go down, I think we should just all quit belly aching about it,” said Patrick Griebel.

In the metro, the average gas prices are $3.46 a gallon. While that is lower than the national average, many drivers still say they are getting sticker shock.

“I just came from Texas, and it’s just bad out in Texas, too. Gas prices are wild,” said Tristen Stevens.

AAA says last week the average price in the metro went up by 10 cents compared to a month ago, gas is up 20 cents.

While we are seeing a short term rise in prices, AAA experts say if you look at the big picture, gas prices are dropping.

“Gas prices are slightly, and I say that word slightly, cheaper than they were a year ago. They’re $3.37 statewide is the average today a year ago is $3.42,” said Daniel Armbruster, an AAA New Mexico spokesperson.

Armbruster added AAA is expecting a record-breaking travel weekend this year with more than five million people hitting the road just in the Southwest.