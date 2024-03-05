New Mexico governor hints at special session

While the public safety bills are a major piece of legislation that awaited the governor's signature, there are a few more waiting for her swipe of the pen.

Out of the nearly 90 bills approved by state lawmakers this year, there’s only about two dozen still waiting for a signature. That includes a historic $10.2 billion state budget proposal, and a roughly $200 million tax plan that could potentially lower how much you owe the state each year.

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham only has until Wednesday, March 6 at noon to get those signed.

MEAT INSPECTION PROGRAM

A bill establishing a state-run meat inspection program is also sitting on the governor’s desk. Supporters say the program would allow more New Mexico-grown beef to be slaughtered, processed, sold and eaten right in New Mexico.

It would seriously ruffle some feathers if the governor decides to veto this bill because lawmakers have been working on it for years now. It cleared both the House and Senate with unanimous support, and that’s pretty rare in the Roundhouse.

ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE

A bill requiring an artificial intelligence disclaimer for most campaign ads is also sitting on the governor’s desk. This bill did not clear the Legislature with unanimous support, despite state officials warning lawmakers AI has already been deployed on the campaign trail.

It’s not clear where the governor’s head is at on this one. It’s worth noting a handful of other states already have a law like this on the books.

The governor has already signed several bills aimed at expanding affordable housing projects, increasing funding for rural hospitals, reworking New Mexico’s high school graduation requirements, and one allowing the state to offer digital drivers licenses.

SPECIAL SESSION

We know the governor wanted state lawmakers to do more on public safety this year, and she’s suggested plans to call a special session to get more public bills across the finish line.

But do we know if that’s still on the table? Here’s what she had to say about it Monday:

“I think there’s more that we have to do, I’m still leaning on calling a special session. I can call the special session to show great work, and really move it, so that we can show New Mexicans particularly frankly, I’ll be a bit political during an election year, that we’re doing all kinds of work. I can also call a special session, because I’m mad. I mean, I get that prerogative as a governor. We’re not doing enough, and I don’t see enough actions in the state. When you call a special session for either of those reasons, you likely get nothing in return. That’s not fair to New Mexicans, and it doesn’t make any sense. I’m still leaning on calling it in all fairness,” said Lujan Grisham.

The governor confirmed Monday she really wants state lawmakers to approve a bill reworking how the courts address competency, and allowing for court mandated behavioral health treatments.

She also wants to address panhandling, but it’s not entirely clear if she wants to bring back a bill from the past session that failed to gain any momentum.

The governor said Monday she plans to meet with House and Senate leaders soon, and she will make her decision after that.