New Mexico governor holds public safety town hall in Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The second of three scheduled town halls with the governor is underway in Albuquerque Monday.

The town hall began at 5 p.m. Monday at CNM’s Brasher Hall. Joining Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham will be Mayor Tim Keller, Albuquerque Police Chief Harold Medina, Bernalillo County Sheriff John Allen, and others.

One thing that’s top of mind for both APD and BCSO is juvenile crime. Juvenile crime is an issue we’ve seen time and time again in Albuquerque, and it’s not just an issue law enforcement is noticing.

“I think 100% of the city needs to work on juvenile crime. We’ve seen far too many instances where young people have access to weapons, who use weapons against each other, against security guards,” said Rebecca Knowles, an Albuquerque resident.

Knowles lives in the metro and has seen certain crimes firsthand.

“I think that the retail theft has really gotten kind of to an alarming point. And so that it’s frequent when I’m in a store that there’s someone who is, you know, in the middle of shoplifting in the middle of leaving without paying,” said Knowles.

Her teenage daughter and her friend say it’s scary to see kids their age get locked up, but they would feel better if the punishment fit the crime.

“If they’re hurting other people, then it’s glad that I’m seeing them get locked away. But if it’s not really hurting anyone and shows like stealing, like, I don’t think that really deserves to be locked up,” said Evelyn Knowles, a seventh grader.

“I feel like for like stealing instead of locking a child away, I feel like community service would be good,” said Jaley Everage, another seventh grader.

Both teens also say they’re limited in where they can go around town.

“I’m trapped in my room. It’s not very fun. I feel like it definitely could be better,” said Everage.

Another Albuquerque mom agrees and says she and her family have learned to avoid certain areas.

“I know there are a lot of encampments, and just people around the city, and it does make us feel unsafe having our kids around that. Walking to and from parks, sometimes we see people using drug paraphernalia and things like that,” said Ruth Allen, an Albuquerque resident.

