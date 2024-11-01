New Mexico governor reacts to Trump’s visit

As former President Trump made his stop in Albuquerque Thursday, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham spoke up about the visit.

“Not surprising, right? He went right in on sowing division and hate, that immigrants in general are bad,” said Lujan Grisham.

The former president also falsely claimed he won New Mexico in the past two presidential elections.

“The fact that he says he won New Mexico in his last election, the last two, is outrageous. Election denying in a state that’s number one in the country for election integrity is so outrageous,” Lujan Grisham said.

The Democratic governor also commented on the fact Trump said he will protect women whether they like it or not.

“Here’s my message from New Mexico women, they don’t like it, and they’re going to reject that in spades as well. It was a menacing, threatening statement,” said Lujan Grisham.

Despite her views, Lujan Grisham said she believes every New Mexican should be able to see and support the candidate they chose.

Ahead of the rally, parking was brought up as an issue and Democratic leaders faced backlash.

Lujan Grisham blamed the Republican Party for putting New Mexicans in the middle.

“The Republican Party should have asked for help to have a safe, viable, productive rally, and instead, they have made this about Democratic politicians and elected officials, and that’s not what this is about,” Lujan Grisham said.

Lujan Grisham has endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris. As for whether or not she’ll agree to serve on Harris’ cabinet, she’s saying she wants to focus on New Mexico for now.

“I’ve got a lot more work I’d like to accomplish here, and this is really premature,” said Lujan Grisham. “She’s going to need Democratic governors who are executing on the ground these policy agendas that improve the quality of life, create better economic opportunity and lower kitchen table prices for families. And I want to help do that.”

Lujan Grisham also said she’s glad Trump was able to have the rally and that New Mexicans were able to attend.

Regardless of who they vote for, the governor emphasized she wants all New Mexicans to get out and cast their ballots.