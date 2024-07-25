New Mexico governor to host series of public safety town halls

LAS CRUCES, N.M. — New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham is hosting a series of town halls on public safety around the state, beginning Thursday in Las Cruces.

It will start at 5:30 p.m. at the Las Cruces Convention Center. People can attend in-person or watch virtually on the governor’s Facebook page.

The governor’s team says they want to hear from New Mexicans grappling with crime in our state and work together on solutions.

The governor is also planning to hold additional town halls around the state soon: