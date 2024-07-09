New Mexico hospitals nominated for ‘Most Beautiful Hospitals in US’ contest

RIO RANCHO, N.M. — Two local hospitals need your help as they’re among the finalists in a competition ranking the most beautiful hospitals in the U.S.

UNM Sandoval Regional Medical Center is a finalist for the “Top 20 Most Beautiful Hospitals” in the U.S. The hospital is being regarded for its floor-to-ceiling windows that let in natural light and a beautiful view of the Sandia Mountains, as well as the tribal art on the walls and the grand piano in the waiting area.

Covenant Health Hobbs Hospital is also a finalist. The hospital is being regarded for its design that helps people “seamlessly find what they need.” It’s also being regarded for reflecting the High Plains landscape with the exterior stone detailing and natural wood finishes, large windows and regional artwork inside.

The winning hospital will receive $5,000 for their foundation. Voting is open now through July 25, with the top 20 announced July 31.

You can cast your vote as many times as you want, just click here.