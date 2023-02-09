Bennie Hargrove Act passes House, heads to Senate

SANTA FE, N.M. — House Bill 9, known as the Bennie Hargrove Act, was approved by the House on a 37-32 vote Thursday afternoon.

13-year-old Bennie Hargrove was shot and killed at Washington Middle School in Albuquerque in 2021. Police say another student, took a gun to school and shot Bennie.

The bill would make it a crime in some situations if a firearm is not properly stored and a juvenile accesses it. This bill was originally written as a safe gun storage bill, but has had some revisions to try to get more support.

On Thursday, Rep. Pamelya Herndon joined the families of children killed by improperly stored guns and student advocates from Sandia High School to emphasize the importance of HB 9.

This is the first major gun control bill to see movement in the Legislature this session.

The bill will now head to the Senate. Track HB 9 during the legislative session.

