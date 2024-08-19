New Mexico joins Justice Department lawsuit against Ticketmaster

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — New Mexico has joined an antitrust lawsuit against Live Nation-Ticketmaster, the U.S. Department of Justice announced Monday.

38 other states and the District of Columbia are now a part of the lawsuit that the Justice Department filed back in May. The lawsuit accuses Live Nation-Ticketmaster of monopolization and other unlawful conduct that violates the first two sections of the Sherman Antitrust Act.

The amended complaint, filed Monday, further details allegations of the company’s “anticompetitive course of conduct” in markets across the live entertainment industry.

The states of Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachussets, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Nebraska, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Vermont, Virginia, Washington, West Virginia, Wisconsin and Wyoming are plaintiffs on the lawsuit alongside the Justice Department, New Mexico and D.C.