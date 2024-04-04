New Mexico man accused of killing wife in front of children

Parts of the Sandoval Regional Medical Center in Rio Rancho were under lockdown for hours Wednesday evening after a woman was dropped off with a gunshot wound to the head.

Police have revealed that the woman was shot and killed by her husband in their car – in front of their three kids. This stemmed from a different incident in Rio Rancho involving the woman’s 15-year-old son.

According to court documents, the teenage boy illegally drove one of the family’s vehicles to Rio Rancho last week and was caught by police. The family was reportedly driving back to Rio Rancho Wednesday to retrieve that vehicle when the boy got into an argument with his step-dad, Pablo Padilla, and things turned violent.

Documents say the boy’s mom, Desirae Lussow, started hitting Padilla. Police say Padilla pulled over, grabbed an AR-15 next to the driver’s seat, and allegedly shot Lussow in the back of the head.

Police say Padilla then drove the family to the Sandoval Regional Medical Center while the teenage boy tried to help his mom.

Rio Rancho police said she was taken to UNM Hospital in downtown Albuquerque where she died from her injuries.

Court documents reveal the couple’s 3-year-old child and 15-month-old child were in the car the entire time.

“This isn’t the first case we’ve had where parents, or kids have had to witness the killing of their parent,” District Attorney Barbara Romo said. “It’s devastating, it’s devastating for the kids, you know, they’ll never be the same.”

Police said Padilla had a bag of meth on him during the incident. According to court records, this is not the first time he’s been caught with drugs. Padilla was also charged with child abuse back in 2021 after an incident involving their now 3-year-old child.

Padilla is now facing an open count of murder, along with reckless driving and drug charges.

Romo said her office is still waiting for Rio Rancho police to finish their investigation, but assured the district attorney’s office will be pushing to keep Padilla locked up ahead of trial.

