New Mexico Olympian to compete in track and field for Poland

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – From the bosque, to Paris. Alicja Konieczek is running toward her dreams at full speed.

“The goal always was the same, you know, everybody dreams about that medal. That’s just only for three in the whole world, so as close as you can get to that is the goal,” said Konieczek.

She is competing in track and field for Poland in this year’s Olympics. But what you see her doing on the big stage is what she trained for in the Duke City.

She calls Albuquerque home.

“Year round weather, winter you go midday, and it’s perfect. Summer you go in the morning, it’s a little hot, but you know, it’s good,” said Konieczek.

Not to mention the elevation.

“5,000 feet is like perfect for running,” Konieczek said.

Konieczek will compete in steeplechase. It’s a 3,000 meter or 1.87 mile event with a twist.

“Seven and a half laps on the track with 20 barriers that don’t move, so when you hit them you’re going down the barriers not moving for you,” said Konieczek.

Every lap there’s a barrier with a water jump.

“At the end of the race everyone’s so tired, they can barely lift their legs, so anything can happen, this race is unpredictable,” Konieczek said.

When she’s not chasing her goals of being a gold medal Olympian, Konieczek is busy in Albuquerque, working with her partner and coach Ben Fletcher.

Fletcher is a Santa Fe native. They put together running events here with the focus on fun.

“Every race we’re trying to create something different and something special, but the turkey trot is my favorite for sure also there’s a lot of people and people dress like crazy,” Konieczek said.

Konieczek says while she’ll be living it up in Paris, she’s excited to come back to the sunshine, hoping more athletes will follow.

“I know there was a huge running movement in Albuquerque years ago and it kind of moved away, and we’re trying to bring it back, and I create awareness around everywhere like ‘Go to Albuquerque come train with us,’” said Konieczek.

Konieczek leaves Aug. 1 for Paris. She competes in the preliminary round on the Aug. 4.