New Mexico paid medical leave bill dies in House committee
SANTA FE, N.M. — The House Commerce & Economic Development Committee tabled Senate Bill 11 Monday, which would have created a state-run family and medical leave program.
According to the bill, workers would have been able to take up to 12 weeks of paid time off in a variety of circumstances. Workers and employers would be required to contribute a few dollars for every $1,000 in wages into a state fund to pay those workers on leave.
The committee vote was 6-5, with Democratic Reps. Patty Lundstrom (D-McKinley) and Marian Matthews (D-Bernalillo) joining Republicans to vote against the bill.
The legislation had passed the Senate just over a week ago.
This is a developing story. Stay with KOB 4 Eyewitness News and KOB.com for updates.
Track SB 11 during the legislative session.