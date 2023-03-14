New Mexico paid medical leave bill dies in House committee

SANTA FE, N.M. — The House Commerce & Economic Development Committee tabled Senate Bill 11 Monday, which would have created a state-run family and medical leave program.

According to the bill, workers would have been able to take up to 12 weeks of paid time off in a variety of circumstances. Workers and employers would be required to contribute a few dollars for every $1,000 in wages into a state fund to pay those workers on leave.

The committee vote was 6-5, with Democratic Reps. Patty Lundstrom (D-McKinley) and Marian Matthews (D-Bernalillo) joining Republicans to vote against the bill.

The legislation had passed the Senate just over a week ago.

