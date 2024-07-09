New Mexico Philharmonic to perform ‘Princess Bride’ this October

The New Mexico Philharmonic is planning to perform the entire score of "Princess Bride" alongside the movie at Popejoy Hall this October.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The New Mexico Philharmonic is planning to perform the entire score of “Princess Bride” alongside the movie at Popejoy Hall this October.

“It’s just a beautiful, beautiful opportunity to bring the lovers of this music in the concert hall, and expose them with a big orchestra sound,” said Marian Tanau, president & CEO of New Mexico Philharmonic.

“You’ve been to the movies before and there’s surround sound, but this is next level surround sound. This is a full symphony orchestra,” said Heidi Deifel, a violinist with the New Mexico Philharmonic.

The New Mexico Philharmonic is no stranger to film scores. The orchestra performed the music from “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone” last fall to three sold-out crowds.

“It was a tremendous success. We had about 4,900 people that came in,” said Tanau. “And of those people above, over 4,000 people were new to the orchestra.”

With that level of success, and new orchestra fans in tow, it was only a matter of time until the philharmonic returned to the movies.

“I’m hoping to have this happen almost every season. If not every season, I think it’s a wonderful way to reach out to new audiences,” said Tanau.

For the musicians, these film score concerts are a chance to show off music composed in our lifetime.

“Some of the most beautiful music that has been written in our time is in film scores. If you think about ‘Lord of the Rings,’ ‘Harry Potter,’ ‘Star Wars,’ you know, now we’re doing ‘Princess Bride.’ There are so many beautiful, beautiful pieces of music. Even classical composers are setting for film. So you know, it’s not a lesser experience in any way. It’s really great music,” said Deifel.

Tickets for the New Mexico Philharmonic’s “Princess Bride” concert will go on sale this Friday. Click here for more information.