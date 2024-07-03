New Mexico public defender’s office hit with cybersecurity breach

The New Mexico Law Offices of the Public Defender is investigating a cybersecurity breach that is compromising its ability to communicate with clients and access critical records.

The breach was discovered on June 27. It will likely cause delays in court proceedings across the state.

“We are responding to this security breach as an emergency and doing our absolute best to guard our clients and our court partners. Our primary focus is to protect the confidential information of our colleagues and those we represent and to restore our systems to full functionality,” Chief Public Defender Ben Baur said.

Right now, phone calls and office visits are the best way for the public and clients to interact with the department.