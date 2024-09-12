New Mexico Secretary of State testifies in US House hearing on election integrity

Election integrity was the main topic at a House committee hearing Wednesday in Washington and New Mexico's secretary of state was there.

SANTA FE, N.M. — Election integrity was the main topic at a House committee hearing Wednesday in Washington and New Mexico’s secretary of state was there.

New Mexico Secretary of State Maggie Toulouse Oliver was one of six secretaries of states at the hearing. The other five secretaries were from Arizona, Michigan, Ohio, West Virginia and Florida. The goal of the hearing was to discuss challenges each state faces when it comes to elections.

“By ensuring states are properly equipped to administer elections, more Americans can have confidence in how our elections run and the results,” said U.S. Rep. Bryan Steil, R-Wisconsin, the chair of the House Administration Committee. “As we approach November 5, Americans remain concerned about election integrity.”

During Secretary Toulouse Oliver’s statement, she spoke about the challenge of false election claims and the attempted discredit of voting systems as an issue.

“This false information has led to increased threats and harassment to election workers. Many of the people at this table have personally experienced that,” she said.

The hearing also discussed another issue impacting election integrity.

