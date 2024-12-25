New Mexico ski season in full swing despite warm December

The sun is out and so are the skiers and snowboarders at Sandia Peak Ski Area. Man-made snow here and at other ski areas around the state is helping keep more runs open during this warmer than usual December.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The sun is out and so are the skiers and snowboarders at Sandia Peak Ski Area. Man-made snow here and at other ski areas around the state is helping keep more runs open during this warmer than usual December.

“It’s very fun. I like the weather. It’s very sunny today,” said Carlos Morales, a skier.

Morales and his family were out getting some practice runs in on the slopes Tuesday afternoon. He and several others were enjoying the snow and the sun.

“Pretty good. It was a little hot, for sure. I kind of like it because I’m not freezing. I was able to wear my sunglasses and not the goggles, just because it wasn’t too crazy cold today. But it was nice. It was perfect weather,” said Hector Salazar, a snowboarder.

Salazar says now that Sandia Peak Ski Area is open seven days a week, it’s the perfect time to practice your skills since these slopes are not too crowded.

Ski New Mexico Executive Director Christy Germscheid says things are expected to pick up over the holidays.

“I think we probably have had slightly slower numbers on weekends and things since Thanksgiving when a lot of the resorts opened now. But Christmas is always rocking up here. We have very loyal Christmas guests,” said Germscheid.

She says it’s too soon to tell how the season is doing compared to years past. But the early snow pack from November helped lay the groundwork for snow machines.

“Expanding terrain, opening new terrain, has taken longer, been a little more limited based on the snowfall or lack of natural snow. So we’re hoping that Mother Nature kicks in here real soon,” Germscheid said.

Germscheid says every ski area in the state has snow machines. Crews at Sandia Peak Ski Area say they’ve been able to make enough snow to get almost all the runs open.

Snowboarders and skiers don’t seem to mind where the snow comes from.

“It feels good. The man-made snow, you could definitely feel that it’s a little bit harsher, it’s a little bit firmer. So if you were to take a fall, maybe hurt a little bit more, but it felt pretty good the whole time,” said Salazar.

Everyone is hoping for Mother Nature to give more snow but if not crews are just waiting for the perfect conditions to make more.