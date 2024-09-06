New Mexico State Fair adds new technology and more officers to enhance safety

Hundreds of New Mexicans flooded Expo New Mexico for the start of the state fair.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Hundreds of New Mexicans flooded Expo New Mexico for the start of the state fair.

All the favorites were there like the Midway, the rides, the petting zoo, and all the food. But it’s not all fun and games.

For a while, many people have worried about staying safe at the fair with their families. That’s especially true this year, with a recent surge in violent crime around the fairgrounds.

So, how is the state fair making sure the other 10 days will be safe? It’s a combination of officers and technology.

The New Mexico State Fair is working with New Mexico State Police, Albuquerque police, Bernalillo County deputies and even Homeland Security. That’s on top of some new tech they brought out this year.

When you come to this year’s state fair, you’ll notice police and security all around the fairgrounds.

“The camera systems we use are using artificial intelligence, and it really makes a difference, and as well, artificial intelligence in our metal detectors,” said Dan Mourning, general manager of the New Mexico State Fair.

Mourning explained how the first line of security, the Evolve system, works as soon as people walk through it.

“There’s a tablet that’s being monitored by staff, security staff, and it actually shows if there’s something that’s not supposed to be or is questionable, that’s coming in through the grounds. Instead of just hitting on an area, and we have to scan and everybody, that kind of stuff. So it’s a lot more efficient,” said Mourning.

While thousands enjoy the state fair every year, the area surrounding Expo New Mexico has seen its fair share of violent crime, especially recently.

“This is stuff that we do year round. It’s not just something, oh, the fair is coming. Let’s get safe. It is something that we absolutely work on and try to improve on every time again. We understand the world that we live in,” Mourning said.

NMSP says they have more than 50 officers on site that are spread out across the fairgrounds.

“We’ve got plain clothes officers, we’ve got uniform officers. So, you know, we just want to ensure everybody has a great time. And at the same time, if we need to respond to any type of incident, we can do so,” said NMSP Public Information Officer Wilson Silver.

Silver is hoping we can have a repeat of last year with no incidents reported. Another perk for families at the fair is State Police are back with the Tag Your Tots program.

“Little ones like to wander, you know, they want to look at all the lights and all the rides. So in the event that they do get separated from their family, officers can respond, and they’ll have a good contact phone number listed on that wristband to get hold of the parents and get them reunited,” said Silver.

Tag Your Tots isn’t just for kids, you can sign up anyone. The New Mexico State Police booth is right by the midway entrance. Police just ask you have a current photo of the person you’re tagging.