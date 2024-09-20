New Mexico State Fair draws record attendance

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The 2024 New Mexico State Fair drew over a half-a-million people in total, breaking an attendance record for the 11-day event.

According to preliminary numbers that fair officials released Friday, 517,926 people attended the 2024 New Mexico State Fair. They say that’s a new record since the fair went to the 11-day format in 2012.

(For some perspective, there are only 35 U.S. cities with a larger estimated population, including Albuquerque.)

Officials attribute the record-breaking attendance to great weather, a stacked lineup of shows and various flash sales and discount days, like Dollar Days, Graze Days and the Megapass.

The fair’s livestock sale also set a record for the second-straight year, bringing in $743,945 in proceeds.

Next year’s New Mexico State Fair is set for Sept. 4-14, 2025.