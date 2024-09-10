New Mexico State Fair Green Chile Cheeseburger Challenge champs crowned

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The annual New Mexico State Fair Green Chile Cheeseburger Challenge took place Monday and they crowned new champions.

Isleta Grill of Isleta Pueblo took home the crown for the blind judging award. Craft Republic of Albuquerque won the people’s choice award.

Sparky’s in Hatch, which won in 2022, competed but didn’t win this year. Here were the other competitors this year:

Big Mike’s Burgers and More – Belen

Del’s Family Restaurant – Tucumcari

Downshift Brewing – Ruidoso

Effingbar and Grill – Albuquerque

Grill at the Monte Carlo – Questa

Savoy Bar and Grill – Albuquerque

Slate Street Billiards – Rio Rancho

Oso Grill in Capitan, last year’s winner, didn’t compete this year.