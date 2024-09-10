New Mexico State Fair Green Chile Cheeseburger Challenge champs crowned
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The annual New Mexico State Fair Green Chile Cheeseburger Challenge took place Monday and they crowned new champions.
Isleta Grill of Isleta Pueblo took home the crown for the blind judging award. Craft Republic of Albuquerque won the people’s choice award.
Sparky’s in Hatch, which won in 2022, competed but didn’t win this year. Here were the other competitors this year:
- Big Mike’s Burgers and More – Belen
- Del’s Family Restaurant – Tucumcari
- Downshift Brewing – Ruidoso
- Effingbar and Grill – Albuquerque
- Grill at the Monte Carlo – Questa
- Savoy Bar and Grill – Albuquerque
- Slate Street Billiards – Rio Rancho
Oso Grill in Capitan, last year’s winner, didn’t compete this year.