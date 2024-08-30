New Mexico State Fair mini-preview with Thriller the mini-horse

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Next week is the start of the New Mexico State Fair so two people from the fair stopped by for a mini-preview with a mini-horse.

Mariah Wilson, the manager of the New Mexico State Fair Horse Shows, brought Thriller the mini-horse in. Taylor White, the 2024 New Mexico State Fair queen, joined Wilson and Thriller to talk about what’s coming up with the fair this year.

Among the things going on is a Labor Day ticket sale, starting Saturday and going through Monday. Tickets are just $5. More details on that and sponsorship are here at this link.

See Thriller the mini-horse and hear from organizers in the video above.